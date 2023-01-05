Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    The eight-lane structure is worth Rs 16,730 crore. It is designed for a speed of 120 kmph and shortened the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300 km to 262 km. 

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the progress of the 262 km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway.  The eight-lane structure is worth Rs 16,730 crore. It is designed for a speed of 120 kmph and shortened the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300 km to 262 km. According to officials, the project will be cost-efficient for vehicle operators and lessen fuel consumption. It will strengthen the economic activities in Bengaluru and Chennai and also connect industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port. Gadkari undertook the aerial survey along with Karnataka PWD Minister CC Patil and MP BN Bache Gowda

    Also Read: People's participation must for water conservation: PM Modi

    Also Read: Centre approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Top Stories

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Must See

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress
    India News

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship
    India News

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist
    India News

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist