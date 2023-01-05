Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

The eight-lane structure is worth Rs 16,730 crore. It is designed for a speed of 120 kmph and shortened the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300 km to 262 km.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the progress of the 262 km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway. The eight-lane structure is worth Rs 16,730 crore. It is designed for a speed of 120 kmph and shortened the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300 km to 262 km. According to officials, the project will be cost-efficient for vehicle operators and lessen fuel consumption. It will strengthen the economic activities in Bengaluru and Chennai and also connect industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port. Gadkari undertook the aerial survey along with Karnataka PWD Minister CC Patil and MP BN Bache Gowda

