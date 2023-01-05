People's participation must for water conservation: PM Modi

"When the public is associated with a campaign, they also get to know the seriousness of the work. Due to this, a sense of ownership also comes in public towards any scheme or campaign," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government's attempts alone cannot ensure success in water conservation efforts, but rather people's participation is equally important.

Also Read: Centre approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; check details

Addressing the first national conference of state water ministers virtually, Prime Minister Modi said water should be a subject of cooperation, collaboration and coordination among states. The Prime Minister's remarks assume significance as disputes over water-sharing have lingered among several states for decades.

The prime minister said all governments need to work like a system wherein there is constant interaction and dialogue between different ministries of state governments, including water, irrigation, agriculture, rural and urban development and disaster management.

Highlighting that success does not come from government efforts alone, the Prime Minister sought maximum participation of public and social organisations and civil societies in the campaigns related to water conservation. "When the public is associated with a campaign, they also get to know the seriousness of the work. Due to this, a sense of ownership also comes in the public towards any scheme or campaign," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the subject of water comes under the control of the states in our constitutional system. It is the states' efforts for water conservation that will go a long way in achieving the collective goals of the country, the Prime Minister said, adding that 'Water Vision @ 2047 is an important dimension of the journey of Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years'.

In his address, the Prime Minister mentioned about the success of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' as a major development parameter for a state to provide water to every household. He noted that while many states are moving forward in this direction, some have done a good job in this direction. He proposed that the Jal Jeevan Mission be led by the Gram Panchayats, and once the work is completed, they should also certify that clean ad sufficient water has been made available.

The Prime Minister suggested that special campaigns be run in both agriculture and industry sectors to make them aware of water security. He cited instances of techniques like crop diversification and natural farming that create a positive effect on water conservation.

"Micro-irrigation should be promoted continuously by all the states," he added.

Also Read: Who is Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated as terrorist by India?