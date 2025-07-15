'Grateful to Droupadi Murmu': Balasore Victim's Father Opens Up After Prez's Hospital Visit
President Droupadi Murmu met the Balasore self-immolation victim at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, comforting her family. The student’s father said, 'We’re grateful. She prayed for my daughter.' But he demanded wider action: 'Not just the principal, those in the internal committee must also be arrested. They killed my daughter to save their college.'
