Aviation Minister Blasts Western Media Over Air India Crash Report
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu hit out at Western media for distorting facts around the Air India Flight AI‑171 crash. He said the government trusts the Indian investigation agency AAIB and urged everyone to await the final report instead of jumping to conclusions about pilot error or mechanical failure.
Related Video
Entertainment
News
04:51
Now Playing
04:04
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing