MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Aviation Minister Blasts Western Media Over Air India Crash Report

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 21 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Share this Video

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu hit out at Western media for distorting facts around the Air India Flight AI‑171 crash. He said the government trusts the Indian investigation agency AAIB and urged everyone to await the final report instead of jumping to conclusions about pilot error or mechanical failure.

Related Video

Kerala's Former CM V.S. Achuthanandan Passes Away at 101 | Asianet News English
Now Playing
Kerala's Former CM V.S. Achuthanandan Passes Away at 101 | Asianet News English
Aviation Minister Blasts Western Media Over Air India Crash Report
Now Playing
Aviation Minister Blasts Western Media Over Air India Crash Report
Is Pakistan’s Army Chief Planning to Become President? | What It Means for India
Now Playing
Is Pakistan’s Army Chief Planning to Become President? | What It Means for India
Raghav Chadha Flags 55% Vacancy in DGCA, Warns of Aviation Safety Risks
Now Playing
Raghav Chadha Flags 55% Vacancy in DGCA, Warns of Aviation Safety Risks
JP Nadda Loses Cool, Warns Opposition Not to Shout in Rajya Sabha
Now Playing
JP Nadda Loses Cool, Warns Opposition Not to Shout in Rajya Sabha
Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt Over 'Speech Block' in Lok Sabha
Now Playing
Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt Over 'Speech Block' in Lok Sabha
F-35 Jet in Kerala Cleared for Takeoff After 36 Days
Now Playing
F-35 Jet in Kerala Cleared for Takeoff After 36 Days
Nadda Vs Kharge | Government will Discuss OPs Sindoor, Confirms BJP President
Now Playing
Nadda Vs Kharge | Government will Discuss OPs Sindoor, Confirms BJP President
Kharge's Birthday in Parliament | Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPS Celebrate
Now Playing
Kharge's Birthday in Parliament | Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPS Celebrate
Police in Sambhal Welcomes Kanwar Yatris Ahead of Sawan Shivratri
Now Playing
Police in Sambhal Welcomes Kanwar Yatris Ahead of Sawan Shivratri

Entertainment

Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
01:20
Now Playing
Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
03:35
Now Playing
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai
01:33
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai
Kanhaiya Lal’s Son SLAMS Delay After ‘Udaipur Files’ Film Stopped
03:16
Now Playing
Kanhaiya Lal’s Son SLAMS Delay After ‘Udaipur Files’ Film Stopped

News

Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash Kills 19 in Dhaka School Tragedy, Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes
04:51
Now Playing
Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crash Kills 19 in Dhaka School Tragedy, Eyewitnesses Recall Horrific Scenes
Kerala's Former CM V.S. Achuthanandan Passes Away at 101 | Asianet News English
02:12
Now Playing
Kerala's Former CM V.S. Achuthanandan Passes Away at 101 | Asianet News English
How Long Can Syria's Sweida Ceasefire Hold? Israel on High Alert Amid Border Tensions
04:04
Now Playing
How Long Can Syria's Sweida Ceasefire Hold? Israel on High Alert Amid Border Tensions

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?