Jagan Reddy Explodes on Mafia Rule in Andhra Pradesh: DIGs, Liquor, Sand Loot Exposed

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 16 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan explodes on Andhra governance, calling DIGs 'mafia dons' and slamming illegal liquor sales, sand loot, and unauthorised clubs. The YSRCP chief claims police protect illegal belt shops selling liquor over MRP. He alleges the free sand policy is a cover for rampant looting, costing ₹750 crore in lost revenue.

