ALPA Chief Tears Into AI-171 Crash Report | 'Sabotage Talk Is Irresponsible!'

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 13 2025, 11:00 AM IST
ALPA President Captain Sam Thomas has slammed the AAIB’s preliminary report on the Air India 171 crash as 'irresponsible and speculative.' He criticised its midnight release with no signature, lack of expert input, and suggested blame on the pilot. Thomas warned that talk of sabotage or suicide is baseless and only fuels public confusion and panic.

