'Extremely Unlikely': Veteran Pilot DISMISSES Pilot Error in Air India Crash | AIBB Report
Veteran pilot and decorated Wing Commander Sharath Panicker has strongly ruled out pilot error in the recent Air India crash near Ahmedabad. Reacting to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s preliminary findings, Panicker said, 'Pilot failure is extremely unlikely.' The AIBB report hints at technical faults and weather instability, shifting the spotlight away from crew negligence. As the probe deepens, questions mount on aircraft systems and maintenance lapses.
