    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    The historic peasant struggle that gave a major impetus to the national movement was the Bardoli Satyagraha.

    Jun 26, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    The historic peasant struggle that gave a major impetus to the national movement was the Bardoli Satyagraha. The freedom struggle had entered a sluggish phase after Gandhiji withdrew the Civil Disobedience movement following the violent incident at Chauri Chaura. The freedom movement came out of the period of lethargy thanks to the peasants of Bardoli. 

    Bardoli was a peasant village in Gujarat's Surat region. The British authorities hikes land taxes by 30 per cent here which came as a rude shock to the villagers already reeling under various miseries. 

    Coming to know of the peasants' sad plight, Vallabhai Patel who was Ahmedabad’s Municipal President came to Bardoli and mobilized the peasants. 

    Supported by Gandhi, Patel asked the peasants not to pay taxes and launched a satyagraha. Patel’s request to cut the tax was ignored by the Governor of Bombay. Instead, he unleashed various repressive measures against the agitating farmers. 

    There were widespread arrests, forcible eviction from lands, and attempts to auction the seized lands. But peasants led by Patel refused to surrender. Finally, an independent tribunal under Maxwell Broomfield was appointed to look into the tax hike. 

    The Commission called for the repeal of the tax increase leading to the victory for the peasants. Vallabhai Patel was addressed Sardar meaning leader for the first time by the Bardoli peasants. The peasants' victory have new energy to the freedom movement.

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya