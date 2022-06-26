India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

The historic peasant struggle that gave a major impetus to the national movement was the Bardoli Satyagraha. The freedom struggle had entered a sluggish phase after Gandhiji withdrew the Civil Disobedience movement following the violent incident at Chauri Chaura. The freedom movement came out of the period of lethargy thanks to the peasants of Bardoli.

Bardoli was a peasant village in Gujarat's Surat region. The British authorities hikes land taxes by 30 per cent here which came as a rude shock to the villagers already reeling under various miseries.

Coming to know of the peasants' sad plight, Vallabhai Patel who was Ahmedabad’s Municipal President came to Bardoli and mobilized the peasants.

Supported by Gandhi, Patel asked the peasants not to pay taxes and launched a satyagraha. Patel’s request to cut the tax was ignored by the Governor of Bombay. Instead, he unleashed various repressive measures against the agitating farmers.

There were widespread arrests, forcible eviction from lands, and attempts to auction the seized lands. But peasants led by Patel refused to surrender. Finally, an independent tribunal under Maxwell Broomfield was appointed to look into the tax hike.

The Commission called for the repeal of the tax increase leading to the victory for the peasants. Vallabhai Patel was addressed Sardar meaning leader for the first time by the Bardoli peasants. The peasants' victory have new energy to the freedom movement.

