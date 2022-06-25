India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

The strength of India’s first freedom struggle of 1857 was Hindu-Muslim unity.

Ayodhya today evokes disturbing images of the intense rivalry between the Hindus and Muslims. This was triggered by the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. But Ayodhya has a glorious history of both the communities fighting the English hand in hand. The inspiring history that the extremists in two communities want to bury.

The strength of India’s first freedom struggle of 1857 was Hindu-Muslim unity. At Ayodhya, this fraternity was forged under two priests- Ameer Ali, the Moulvi of Ayodhya, and Baba Ram Charan Das, the head priest of the famed Hanuman Garhi temple. They led the people to take up arms against the English in 1857. Finally, both were captured and hanged to death on a tamarind tree at Kuber Tela, which is now inside the Faizabad Jail in Ayodhya.

Two other prominent leaders who caused the English to lose sleep at Ayodhya were the commanders of the king of Faizabad, Devi Baksh Singh. Accan Khan and Sambhu Prasad Sukla. Both Khan and Shukla led a series of successful campaigns against the English in 1857. However, the might of the English captured both and hanged them together.

The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslims was the spirit of 1857. The glittering list of rulers from these communities who dared the colonizer is the testimony of this solidarity. They included nana Sahebm Bahadur Shah Safar, Rani Lakshmi bai, Ahmed Shah Moulvi, Thantia Tope, Khan Bahadur Khan, Hazrat Mahal, Azeemulla Khan...the list goes on.

