Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    To loot India’s forest wealth, the British brought laws to deprive the indigenous owners of their land through various anti-people legislations. 

    Jun 24, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    Lands owned by the tribals for hundreds of generations have been snatched away from them in various ways. Their plight has only worsened even 70 years after India’s independence. The story of tribal people being alienated from their lands began during British colonial rule. To loot India’s forest wealth, the British brought laws to deprive the indigenous owners of their land through various anti-people legislations. 

    Tribals in various parts of India had waged epic struggles against these laws and the British. The heroic Ramba Revolt led by Alluri Seetha Rama Raju in Andhra Pradesh was prominent among them. Born on July 4, 1897, at Visakhapatanam, Alluri became a close associate during his school days with Madurai Annapoornayya, who later became a prominent freedom fighter. Attracted to spirituality, Alluri dropped out of school, became an ascetic, and started living in the Godavari forests.

    During his life in the forests, Alluri witnessed the miseries wreaked on the tribal folk by the forest laws of the British. This made him organize the tribal folk to fight the laws and the British. He came to be known as Manyam Veerudu, the hero of the jungle. 

    Although Alluri pledged support to Gandhiji’s non-cooperation movement, he chose the militant path. Tribal soldiers led by Alluri launched violent attacks on British officials at various places in the forests through guerilla tactics. 

    The Rampa revolt lasted for more than 2 years. British announced a prize of Rs 10000 for his head. Alluri was captured on May 7 1924 from Chintappalle forests. The 27-year-old ascetic militant was tied to a tree and shot dead. Alluri’s tomb stands at Krishnadevippetta near Visakhapatnam.

    Also watch:

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

     

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India