Morning Headlines: Gujarat’s Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants, ₹21,000 Crore Drug Bust

Today’s headlines cover major developments across India and the region: Flooding panic in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after alleged unannounced water release from India; Gujarat’s massive crackdown detaining over 500 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants; and a ₹21,000 crore drug bust linked to terror funding. Meanwhile, Indian Railways introduces drone cleaning technology, Surat’s Lavjii Badshah imports India’s first Tesla Cybertruck, and Kannada actress Ranya Rao faces gold smuggling charges. Other key stories include Pakistan’s request to China over Brahmaputra waters, an emotional plea from a Pakistani woman in India, Zomato’s internal challenges, a huge Rafale Marine jets deal with France, Tamil Nadu’s affordable high-speed internet plan, Virat Kohli’s IPL triumph, Maharashtra’s bullet train update, ISRO’s engine test success, and new PLI incentives for Chinese companies in India. Stay updated with all these breaking news stories here!