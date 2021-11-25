  • Facebook
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Nov 25, 2021, 4:47 PM IST

    In one of the deadliest disasters since the English Channel became a hub for clandestine crossings, at least 31 migrants trying to reach England from France died on Wednesday (November 24) when their boat sank off the northern French coast.

    Following the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an emergency meeting of European ministers and vowed that the country won't allow the English Channel to become a 'cemetery'. He added that it is Europe's deepest values, which ensures every human life is respected, that are in mourning following this crisis.

    Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked, appalled and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea".

    The incident, which is the worst single loss of life in the last three years since migrants began using the English Channel route, comes amidst growing tensions between France and England over the record numbers of people crossing.

    France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that four suspected trafficers have been arrested and a manslaughter probe has been opened following the incident off the northern port city of Calais.

    Two survivors have been found and both their lives are in danger, confirmed Darmanin. He added that five women and a little girl were among those who lost their lives in the disaster. The victims of this incident were among around 50 people aboard the vessel that had set out from Dunkirk east of Calais. However, the nationality of the migrants who died was not immediately clear.

    Watch this video to know more.

