When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

In a move that appears to have gone unnoticed by many, President Emmanuel Macron reportedly darkened the blue in the French flags flying around the Élysée Palace in July 2020 to bring the nation's tricolour in line with how it looked after the French revolution.

According to observers, the red-white-and-blue French flag behind Macron during press conferences and speeches now has a darker navy blue than the previous bright blue.

Reports suggest that President Macron wanted to bring back the navy blue flag, which is symbolic of the country's French Revolution. For decades now, both the darker and lighter flags have been in use in France. The nation's navy and many official buildings have always used the navy blue shade.

However, in 1976 under President Giscard d'Estaing, France introduced a brighter blue on the flag to match the one on the flag of Europe.