Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly making her Telugu debut with the supernatural thriller 'Jatadhara', alongside Sudheer Babu. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film explores the mysteries of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, blending action and suspense. Reports suggest the film is produced by Zee Studios and Prerna V Arora, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.