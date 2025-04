Manasi Ghosh, the 24-year-old singing sensation from Kolkata, has been crowned the winner of Indian Idol Season 15! With a ₹25 lakh cash prize and a car in hand, Manasi reflects on her victory, calling it 'a dream come true.' She’s now eyeing Bollywood, with dreams of singing for stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Get ready for her Bollywood debut with a duet featuring Shaan and Lalit Pandit!