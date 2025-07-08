Japan PM Hits Back at Trump’s Tariff Threat, Says Tariff Rate Unchanged
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba issued a strong response to President Trump's tariff letter, stating the current letter leaves tariffs 'effectively unchanged.' He confirmed no trade deal has been reached due to unresolved issues but emphasized Japan’s firm stance in ongoing talks. Negotiations will continue until the extended August 1 deadline. Ishiba criticized the U.S. for announcing further tariff hikes, calling the move 'deeply regrettable.'
