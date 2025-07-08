Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize After Pakistan
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu officially nominated President Trump for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, praising him for brokering Middle East ceasefires between Israel-Iran and Israel-Hamas, and championing regional stability. Trump expressed deep gratitude as both leaders emphasized ongoing peace efforts.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing