Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

Sooraj Pancholi got cleared of the abetment of suicide charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case. The late actress's mother, Rabia Khan reacted to the verdict. Watch the video here.

On Friday, a special CBI court cleared actor Sooraj Pancholi got acquitted of the charges of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan. The actress died in 2013. Sooraj got out scot-free only because of a lack of evidence.

Following the verdict, Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan in her explosive quote to a leading Indian news portal, has broken her silence over special CBI court decision. She has mentioned that he was cleared only of abetment of suicide, but the murder case is still there. Rabia Khan shared, "This is a case of murder. The abetment to suicide case has gone, but the murder case is there. I will not give up hope. I will keep fighting. I will approach the High Court, Supreme Court, whatever is required to get justice for my daughter."

Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. A six-page suicide note penned by the 'Housefull' actress got recovered. The letter described her "intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture" allegedly at the hands of Sooraj, which provoked her to take the decision. For those all unaware, in the suicide note, it got mentioned how Sooraj had allegedly cheated on her and how she reportedly was abused by him. Late actress Jiah Khan also claimed that he had even raped her, following which she had to undergo an abortion. He was even arrested but was released later on bail. Following his bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).