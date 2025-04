Mumbai mourns the loss of legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar, who passed away at 87. His last rites were held at Juhu, attended by icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. Tributes poured in from Subhash Ghai and Prem Chopra, remembering him as a patriotic artist and mentor. His films will forever echo with messages of national pride and cinematic brilliance.