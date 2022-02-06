  • Facebook
    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Feb 6, 2022, 1:26 PM IST
    Bhojpuri actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has mourned the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Kishan put up a video on his social media accounts, mourning Mangeshkar’s passing away.

    In the video, Ravi Kishan said “It is very sad news that the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata (Mangeshkar) Ji is no more with us. The entire cinema and music world has become orphaned; have lost their mother today.”

    He further said how her passing away is a black day for the film industry. “Lata Mangeshkar was the identity of India. The position that Lata Didi had given to music and voice with tradition, culture, and with a class, is now very difficult to compensate. Today is the biggest black day of the cinema world with the passing of Lata Didi,” he said in the video.

    Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in January last month. She had been in the hospital for nearly a month. The singing legend had contracted Covid-19 last month, after which she was admitted to the ICU.

    On Saturday, Lata Mangeshkar’s health had started to deteriorate after which she was once again put on a ventilator. However, she passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was admitted for over 28 days since she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

