Lata Mangeshkar's 10 famous Hindi songs; fans should listen to it now

Lata Mangeshkar lent her melodious voice for thousands of songs through her career spanning over seven decades. Listen to some of the iconic songs that will continue to keep her alive in our hearts.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 92-year-old singer had contracted the virus after which she was admitted to the hospital. Lata Mangeshkar, fondly called ‘Lata Didi’ was also undergoing treatment for pneumonia.

With a career spanning over seven successful decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang over 30,000 songs across multiple languages. She was also honoured with numerous accolades throughout her career including the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

As the country mourns her sad passing away, here are 10 iconic songs that will continue to remind us her of melodious legacy and she continues to live in hearts.

ALSO READ: A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India

Jewel Thief, Hothon Main Aisi Baat: Lata Mangeshkar sang this duet with Bhupinder Singh for this Dev Anand starrer film. The song was marked as an iconic song in those days for the way the song was shot and recorded. To date, the song continues to be on the lips of many, and certainly one of the best songs of the late singer. As for the film, Jewel Thief went down as one of the best Bollywood films in the thriller genre.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam: Every 90s kid would swear by this romantic number sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The song for pictured on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the film DDLJ. Upon its release, the song became an instant hit and it continues to remain so in the hearts of many.

Guide, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai: Written by Shailendra and composed by SD Burman, this song from the movie ‘Guide’ is undoubtedly a cult classic. The movie, featuring actors Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, was based on RK Narayan’s novel ‘Guide’ which tells the story of a tourist guide named ‘Raju’.

Guide, Piya Tose: Another beautiful track from the Dev Anand – Waheeda Rehman starrer film was a big hit back in the days and continues to be a classic even today. 'Guide' was released in the year 1965.

Aradhana, Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera: Kishore Kumar and Mangeshkar have had an immense contribution to the Hindi film industry. They together have sung numerous melodious songs that have gone done as old classics. It is one of the best songs from the era of the 1960s.

Anpadh, Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha: Another marvellous song of the legend Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha’ was released in the year 1962 for the film ‘Anpadh’. While Lata Ji lent her voice for this song, the lyrics were written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

Mera Saaya, Mera Saaya Saath Hoga: The song, a haunting melody, is one of the most beautifully composed and sung songs of the Hindi film industry. Not just the song, but the film is also a must-watch for the movie buffs.

Agar Tum Na Hote, Humein Aur Jeene Ki: The title track for Rajesh Khanna, Rekha and Raj Babbar film, was another of the many gems that Lata Mangeshkar has left behind for generations to cherish. The song interestingly had three versions – the male version sung by Kishore Da, the female version sung by Lata Didi and the duet by the two singers.

ALSO READ: India mourns loss of legendary singer; PM Modi leads country in paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

Dil Se, Jiya Jale: Composed by AR Rahman, ‘Jilya Jale’ featured actors Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the film ‘Dil Se’. The melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar and the beautiful picturisation by filmmaker Mani Ratnam has made this song a favourite of the 90s kids.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the title track: Pictures mainly on Jaya Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar sung this song for Kara Johar’s film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. The film was a family drama beautifully presented by Karan. The multi-starrer movie starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.