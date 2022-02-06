Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Her storytelling was so immaculate, says Sona Mohapatra

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. On the singing legend’s passing away, Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra recalls the last time she met Mangeshkar.

“The last time I met Lata Ji was at Sonu Nigam’s residence. I was astonished to see how sharp as a tack she was. She was very aware, cracking jokes and had a political view too, as in she was very aware of things around. She knew of the good singers around and also the good songs,” said Mohapatra, while speaking to this reporter.

But what is more special to Mohapatra is when Lata Mangeshkar sang her song. Calling it a blessing, Mohapatra said, “I honestly did not know that she would even know me, but she knew me! In fact, she actually sang two lines of a song of mine which she said was the kind of music I should continue doing. I found no bigger blessing than that.”

Ever since she came across the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s passing away, Mohapatra has been feeling overwhelmed and short of words. She says that her death “is a collective grief”. “I think truly the golden era of film music is formally over today.”

Mohapatra continues to say: “I am really at a loss of words. She was the guiding light for all of us.” She further said that Lata Mangeshkar will continue to inspire people for generations to come. “Lata ji was one spirit that taught us and will continue to inspire us for generations to come in terms of aspiring for higher standards, for excellence and also aspiring to go even beyond the craft.”

She also spoke of how “her storytelling was so immaculate”. Mohapatra said that Lata Mangeshkar “added so many nuances in each song that every time you rehear any of her songs you feel astonished.”

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. She was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. She died of multiple organ failure and was hospitalized for over 28 days since she contracted Covid-19.

