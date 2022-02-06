  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Her storytelling was so immaculate, says Sona Mohapatra

    In conversation with Asianet Newsable, Sona Mohapatra recalls meeting Lata Mangeshkar at Sonu Nigam’s residence.

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Her storytelling was so immaculate' says Sona Mohapatra drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. On the singing legend’s passing away, Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra recalls the last time she met Mangeshkar.

    “The last time I met Lata Ji was at Sonu Nigam’s residence. I was astonished to see how sharp as a tack she was. She was very aware, cracking jokes and had a political view too, as in she was very aware of things around. She knew of the good singers around and also the good songs,” said Mohapatra, while speaking to this reporter.

    But what is more special to Mohapatra is when Lata Mangeshkar sang her song. Calling it a blessing, Mohapatra said, “I honestly did not know that she would even know me, but she knew me! In fact, she actually sang two lines of a song of mine which she said was the kind of music I should continue doing. I found no bigger blessing than that.”

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar's 10 famous Hindi songs; fans should listen to it now

    Ever since she came across the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s passing away, Mohapatra has been feeling overwhelmed and short of words. She says that her death “is a collective grief”. “I think truly the golden era of film music is formally over today.”

    Mohapatra continues to say: “I am really at a loss of words. She was the guiding light for all of us.” She further said that Lata Mangeshkar will continue to inspire people for generations to come. “Lata ji was one spirit that taught us and will continue to inspire us for generations to come in terms of aspiring for higher standards, for excellence and also aspiring to go even beyond the craft.”

    She also spoke of how “her storytelling was so immaculate”. Mohapatra said that Lata Mangeshkar “added so many nuances in each song that every time you rehear any of her songs you feel astonished.”

    Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. She was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. She died of multiple organ failure and was hospitalized for over 28 days since she contracted Covid-19.

    ALSO READ: A look at the glorious life of Lata Mangeshkar, the singing legend of India

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar death: 2-day national mourning, Tricolour at half-mast, state funeral to be accorded-dnm

    Lata Mangeshkar death: 2-day national mourning, Tricolour at half-mast, state funeral to be accorded

    10 iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar the Nightingale of India drb

    Lata Mangeshkar's 10 famous Hindi songs; fans should listen to it now

    India mourns loss of legendary singer; PM Modi, President Kovind lead country in paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar-dnm

    India mourns loss of legendary singer; PM Modi leads country in paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to work with Kishore Kumar? Read this interesting fact RCB

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to work with Kishore Kumar? Read this interesting fact

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92 drb

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 due to 'multiple organ failure'

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: All will abide, says Navjot Sidhu as Rahul Gandhi set to announce Congress CM face-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: ‘All will abide’, says Navjot Sidhu as Rahul Gandhi set to announce Congress CM face

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Cameroon defeats Burkina Faso on penalties to bag third spot, netizens delighted-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Host Cameroon defeats Burkina Faso on penalties to bag third spot, netizens delighted

    J-K: BSF neutralises 3 Pakistani drug smugglers in Samba sector, recovers narcotics worth Rs 180 crore-dnm

    J-K: BSF neutralises 3 Pakistani drug smugglers in Samba sector, recovers narcotics worth Rs 180 crore

    Assembly Election 2022: EC ban on rallies, padyatras to continue, curbs on indoor, outdoor meets relaxed-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: EC ban on rallies, padyatras to continue, curbs on indoor, outdoor meets relaxed

    Lata Mangeshkar net worth, cars, houses, education and more RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar net worth, cars, houses, education and more

    Recent Videos

    Explained Russia Vs US-NATO faceoff over Ukraine

    Explained: Russia Vs US-NATO faceoff over Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 81): Kerala Blasters crown Alvaro Vazquez stunner with win over NorthEast

    Video Icon
    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon