LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

The LLC 2022 is in its final stages before the playoffs. On Thursday, India Capitals crushed Manipal Tigers by seven wickets and ensured its place in the playoffs. Catch the short highlights here.

Zimbabwean opener Hamilton Masakadza's smouldering bat, with a capable assist from fellow Zimbabwean Solomon Mire (28) and Ross Taylor (29) of New Zealand, enabled the India Capitals to inflict a seven-wicket defeat on the Manipal Tigers in Game 10 of the 2022 Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. Masakadza's explosive knock of an unbeaten 68 off 39 deliveries, which included seven fours and four sixes, was binding as the Capitals chased a target of 162 runs with 16 deliveries to spare. The innings from the 39-year-old Zimbabwean overbalanced the grind of Jesse Ryder and Mohammad Kaif from the rival side earlier during the match.

Ryder and Kaif played like they were never away from competitive cricket, sharing a 126-run stand to benefit the Tigers in posting 161/5. While the left-handed Ryder scored 76 off 56 with five fours and five sixes, Kaif's contribution of 67 off 48 was no less critical. Kaif struck nine fours and a six.

The triumph in Cuttack took Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals to the top spot in the points table, with 7 points, while Harbhajan Singh-led Tigers are sagging at the rock bottom, with just three points. It was Gambhir who opted to bowl after winning the toss. Ryder came out as an opener for the Tigers and Tatenda Taibu of Zimbabwe. The New Zealander looked relaxed during his stay at the crease, but the same was not the case with the former Zimbabwean skipper.

Former Australian speargun Mitchell Johnson finished Taibu's stay in the opening ball of the fifth over. That was when Kaif joined Ryder. The following 13 overs saw the Capitals give its best, but the Ryder-Kaif duo stayed unconquered. The Tigers did not get many runs in the Powerplay — 46/1 — and after that, Ryder-Kaif focused on building their confidence. They hardly got any big shots, but it was perhaps their ploy — preserving their wickets before going for the offensive in the final few overs.

Till the 15th over, it seemed that the Capitals bowlers had done a satisfactory job, keeping a close leash on the Tigers, who could only score 117/1 after 15 overs. But, Ryder and Kaif somewhat increased the scoring rate in the final five overs before both were sent back in the 19th, bowled by English pacer Liam Plunkett.

However, the Tigers forgot to use the final over of their innings, scoring just four runs and losing a couple of wickets to medium-pacer Rajat Bhatia. From Cuttack, the action will now move to the Barkatullah Stadium in Jodhpur, where the Gujarat Giants will be up against the Bhilwara Kings on Friday.