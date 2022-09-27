LLC 2022: Gayle storm alert as 'Universe Boss' arrives to play for Gujarat Giants

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Legends League Cricket 2022 has nearly reached its business-end phase. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle has landed in India to take LLC by storm, as he would be playing for Gujarat Giants to help it reach the playoffs.

    In a significant boost to Gujarat Giants, the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is set to be available for its 2022 Legends League Cricket (LLC) game at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday. It would also be one of the rare opportunities for fans to watch two deadly openers, Gayle and Virender Sehwag, in action together. The two used to overpower the bowlers, destroying the opposing bowling attack. One of the world's most incredible T20 batters, Gayle holds the record for slamming the most sixes in Twenty20 (T20) cricket. The swashbuckling West Indian has so far ransacked 1,056 sixes in 463 T20s.

    The Sehwag-led Giants are currently in second place on the points table, with five points in four games. However, they would get the chance to reclaim the No. 1 spot upon managing to beat the Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings.

