    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Gujarat Titans batter David Miller expressed his thoughts over Hardik Pandya's captaincy following a thrilling 5-wicket win over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. 

    Mar 29, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    Gujarat Titans batter David Miller expressed his thoughts over Hardik Pandya's captaincy following a thrilling 5-wicket win over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Stating that Pandya expects the players to have fun while working equally hard, the Australian added that he looks forward to being part of this squad for the next two months.

    "I have played against him a few times. So what I have seen on the field of him in the past was exactly what I was expecting. He asked us to have fun. He wants us to work hard and wants to win," Miller said in a post-match press conference.

    "It's just about reiterating the amount of fun and what a great opportunity this is to be at the IPL and play at this level. So far, so good with his leadership. I am really looking forward to working alongside him for the next two months. Just to go out and express ourselves and enjoy what we do," the batter added.

    Also watch: IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Mohammed Shami's three wickets and a batting blitz by Rahul Tewatia helped GT begin their IPL journey with a thrilling win over LSG. Chasing 159 for victory, Gujarat were in trouble at 78/4, but Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 40 off 24 balls to make his team win by five wickets and two balls to spare in Mumbai.

    Talking about his thoughts on batting along Tewatia, Miller said, "We tried to give ourselves the best chance, and then that one over from the spinner (Hooda) went for 22 runs and the next over (from Bishnoi) for another 17 runs. It was really nice to be out there with him (Tewatia) and see what he is capable of."

    "In the last couple of years, Rahul has chased down some imposing totals. We were just waiting for the momentum to shift. We took our time initially and couldn't get going. But we knew that if we took it deep, we could chase 40 in the last three overs on this particular ground," Miller added.

    Also read: IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild

