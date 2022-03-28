Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild

    Gujarat Titans faced off against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 Match 4. GT came out victorious despite the game being a close encounter, as fans went wild.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Titans-Super Giants: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild-ayh
    It was a thrilling clash between the two new sides, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in Match 4 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, GT rode to a rousing five-wicket win, thanks to its all-round performance, while fans went wild post the win on GT's IPL debut.

    Winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya asked LSG to bat, as it was off to a shocker, losing four by the fifth over of the powerplay, with just 29 runs on the board. However, Deepak Hooda (55) and Ayush Badoni (54) took great control of the innings and contributed 87 runs for the fifth wicket, bringing LSG back in the innings. While Hooda slammed his fifth IPL half-century, Badoni slammed his maiden on debut.

    It was in the 16th over when leg-spinner Rashid Khan trapped Hooda leg-before. At the same time, Krunal Pandya (21) added some valuables that contributed to 40 for the sixth wicket before pacer Varun Aaron dismissed Badoni at 156. Nevertheless, LSG finished at a par total of 158/6, while seamer Mohammed Shami claimed three, whereas pacer Lockie Ferguson was economical.

    In reply, GT lost a couple by the third over of the PP. Nonetheless, a 57-run partnership for the third wicket ensued between wicketkeeper-opener Matthew Wade (30) and Pandya (33). Although the latter looked good, in the 11th, Pandya's spinner brother Krunal dismissed him, followed by Wade in the subsequent over to off-spinner Hooda at 78.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, GT VS LSG - AYUSH BADONI SLAMS HALF-CENTURY ON DEBUT; HERE'S MORE ABOUT HIM

    While David Miller (30) and Rahul Tewatia (40*) put on 60 for the fifth wicket, it was after the 14th when the two opened their arms and went after the bowlers before pacer Avesh Khan dismissed the former in the 18th. However, Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar (15) engaged in some classy hitting and took GT home by five wickets, with a couple of balls to spare. While pacer Dushmantha Chameera claimed a couple for LSG, Krunal was the most economical.
    Brief scores: LSG 158/6 (Hooda- 55, Badoni- 54; Shami- 3/25) lost to GT 161/5 in 19.4 overs (Wade-30, Pandya- 33, Miller- 30, Tewatia- 40; Chameera-2/22) by five wickets.

