ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

On Thursday, Suryakumar Yadav played a mature knock against the Netherlands in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He explained that he plays practice sessions as pressure situations.

Suryakumar Yadav firmly accepts that he can push the boundaries in learning the art of handling pressure in a match simulation, which has provided him with fantastic results in the past year. Surya has induced mortal fear among the global bowlers' union with an out-of-the-world strike rate of near 178.00 in 36 matches, possessing 11 50-plus scores (a century and ten half-centuries). But, if you see Surya's swivel off his hips, which sends the ball into the deep mid-wicket stand, it is fantastic. Do you know there is a technique to his madness, like the unbeaten 25-ball 51 in India's 56-run triumph versus the Netherlands in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday?

Asked about his rehearsal that brings about this manic consistency, Surya conveyed: "What I do is to try and put a lot of pressure on myself whenever I am going for a few practice sessions or playing a match scenario. So, for example, if I am targeting a few balls, and I have to [suppose] get 'N' number of runs if I get out, I just come out. That day, I don't go in to bat again."

The simulation helps Yadav drill adequately for the contest. "The same thing I've been reflecting on when I go into the games, and my plans have been obvious. I go out and express what shots I have in my kitty. I won't do anything out of the box. It has been helping me, and hopefully, try and do the same thing in the coming games," he elaborated.

"It feels delicious to have numbers around, but at the same time, what I have been doing in the last few years is just eating fruits of that hard work, maybe," added Yadav.

Situational awareness

Having enjoyed some great success while batting at the top order in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Surya plainly understands his role. From my point of view, the number that I am batting, I have practised that in the last three or four years. Whatever the situation is, I have to bat accordingly," he said.

"It is simply because, as a No. 4, I come in when we have lost two wickets, and there aren't too many on the board. Then I have to raise the tempo in the last ten overs. The other situation is that the team has scored many runs when I come in, and I have to maintain that tempo," continued SKY.

One couldn't help but be impressed with his thought process's transparency. Surya is thoroughly aware of his range and plays his shots per the requirements. "The last two tracks [Brisbane warm-up and Melbourne] were utterly different from where we played today. It [the SCG track] was a little slow, and the last game was a bit quick and bouncy. You have to adjust. And obviously, everyone must have their plan and try to execute it. Hopefully, we will come out again and do the same," he asserted.

Virat always helps me get clarity in my thoughts

In the Indian side, Surya has had the most impactful alliances with none other than Virat Kohli, and that has transpired because of their deep wisdom of each other's games. "I feel we respect each other's game when we are batting together. For example, if I am getting few boundaries from one end, he tries to rotate and keep the intent to look for good shots," he regarded.

"Obviously, at the same time, my plans are obvious when I go in to bat. I look for boundaries, try and hit the gaps and run hard. You know, when you bat with him, you have to run hard as well," added Suryakumar. On the day, Kohli aided him in clearing his views about when to go after the Dutch bowlers.

"He clears your thoughts. When I was batting and a little confused when I was inside, he was coming up to me and telling me what delivery I could expect now from that bowler. So, it's a terrific camaraderie, and I'm enjoying batting with him right now," Surya concluded.

