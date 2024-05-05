IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

Manipal Hospitals partners with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to create a heartwarming experience for transplant survivors, bringing them together for a memorable night of cricket and joy.

Manipal Hospitals, in partnership with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), orchestrated a heartwarming event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, bringing together 20 transplant survivors and their families for a special night of cricket and joy. As part of their Community Connect initiative, the hospital aimed to uplift the spirits of patients and families who have undergone kidney, liver, heart, and lung transplants, providing them with a memorable experience.

Transplant patients often navigate a challenging journey filled with hope, anxiety, and relief. Understanding the emotional and physical toll of this journey, Manipal Hospitals ensured the safety and comfort of the participants, offering them an exclusive entry into the stadium with wristbands for identification.

Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer of Manipal Hospitals, emphasised the importance of creating positive experiences for patients, stating, "Our initiative to take transplant survivors to an IPL match was a gesture of support, aimed at bringing smiles and creating lasting memories. We prioritised their safety by adhering to health guidelines and providing necessary care throughout the event."

Among the survivors, Chetan Sharma's remarkable recovery from a heart transplant, led by Dr. Devananda N S, Head & Consultant in Cardiothoracic Vascular procedure & Lung Transplant Surgery at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, serves as an inspiring example of resilience and gratitude for life's simple joys.

Similarly, Sompan Gupta's journey of overcoming two kidney transplants, with the support of Dr. Pallavi Patri and her team at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, showcases the incredible strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

For these survivors, the evening was a dream come true, providing them with an opportunity to witness their favourite cricket players in action and immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of a live match.

