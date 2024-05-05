Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Manipal Hospitals partners with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to create a heartwarming experience for transplant survivors, bringing them together for a memorable night of cricket and joy.

    Manipal Hospitals, in partnership with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), orchestrated a heartwarming event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, bringing together 20 transplant survivors and their families for a special night of cricket and joy. As part of their Community Connect initiative, the hospital aimed to uplift the spirits of patients and families who have undergone kidney, liver, heart, and lung transplants, providing them with a memorable experience.

    Transplant patients often navigate a challenging journey filled with hope, anxiety, and relief. Understanding the emotional and physical toll of this journey, Manipal Hospitals ensured the safety and comfort of the participants, offering them an exclusive entry into the stadium with wristbands for identification.

    Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer of Manipal Hospitals, emphasised the importance of creating positive experiences for patients, stating, "Our initiative to take transplant survivors to an IPL match was a gesture of support, aimed at bringing smiles and creating lasting memories. We prioritised their safety by adhering to health guidelines and providing necessary care throughout the event."

    Among the survivors, Chetan Sharma's remarkable recovery from a heart transplant, led by Dr. Devananda N S, Head & Consultant in Cardiothoracic Vascular procedure & Lung Transplant Surgery at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, serves as an inspiring example of resilience and gratitude for life's simple joys.

    Similarly, Sompan Gupta's journey of overcoming two kidney transplants, with the support of Dr. Pallavi Patri and her team at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, showcases the incredible strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

    For these survivors, the evening was a dream come true, providing them with an opportunity to witness their favourite cricket players in action and immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere of a live match.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Mumbai Indians in high-stakes encounter at Wankhede Stadium

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf
    Entertainment

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Must See

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp
    Karnataka

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'
    India News

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'