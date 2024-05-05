Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Mumbai Indians in high-stakes encounter at Wankhede Stadium

    Don't miss out on the thrilling showdown as Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Mumbai Indians in a pivotal IPL clash. With both teams vying for crucial points, the stage is set for an action-packed encounter.

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Mumbai Indians in high-stakes encounter at Wankhede Stadium
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 5, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently placed fourth on the IPL points table with 12 points from 10 matches, are gearing up to take on a struggling Mumbai Indians side. With six wins and four losses so far, SRH is determined to showcase an all-round performance, especially focusing on their bowling department.

    In a tightly contested mid-table battle, SRH faces tough competition from teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants. With Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals breathing down their necks, SRH understands the importance of securing a victory in this encounter.

    The match, scheduled at 7:30 PM IST, promises to be an intriguing contest. While SRH looks to capitalize on their recent victory against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, languishing at the bottom of the table, are fighting for pride. With key players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, MI aims to salvage some dignity in the remainder of the tournament.

    Both teams boast formidable line-ups, and fans can expect an exciting showdown at the IPL arena.

    Squads:

    Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
