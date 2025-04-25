VHP's Alok Kumar Says Pahalgam Attack an Attack on Tourism Business
Alok Kumar, International President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) says, 'This attack was on tourists and tourism business... People there live on the basis of tourism and if tourists stop going there, it will be like starving the locals to death... This terrorism is organised in Pakistan. Gulf countries, America and even China is not supporting it... Hopefully, PoK will also get freedom from Pakistan's slavery and get the opportunity of prosperity by merging into India...' WATCH.
