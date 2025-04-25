Trump’s Scandalous Pardon to ‘Lady Trump’ Who Used Memorial Funds for Plastic Surgery — What to Know
President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Michele Fiore, a Nevada Republican politician convicted of wire fraud for misusing over $70,000 raised for a memorial statue honoring a slain police officer. Fiore used the funds for personal expenses including cosmetic surgery, rent, and her daughter’s wedding. Facing decades in prison, she was pardoned just days after losing a bid for a new trial. WATCH.
