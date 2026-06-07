WWE SmackDown Italy Results: Dominik Shocks Bron Breakker, Charlotte Flair Stuns Fans!
WWE SmackDown in Italy delivered major twists on the road to Night of Champions. Dominik Mysterio advanced in the King of the Ring tournament after outside interference, Charlotte Flair returned to the spotlight, and Bron Breakker looked unstoppable. From shocking upsets to heated rivalries, the night had fans buzzing.
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