WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Return, Sami Zayn's Title Plans, Firings, TNA Shock & More | Sports

WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Return, Sami Zayn's Title Plans, Firings, TNA Shock & More
Fresh WWE rumors suggest Brock Lesnar could be nearing a blockbuster return, while Sami Zayn's WWE Championship reign may be set for a major push. Backstage plans for Cody Rhodes, possible WWE releases and TNA's interest in former WWE stars are also making headlines.In this video:0:00 Brock Lesnar Return Rumors Heat Up1:00 Sami Zayn's WWE Championship Plans Revealed2:00 WWE Releases, Cody Rhodes & TNA Updates
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