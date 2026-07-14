WWE RAW Highlights: Brock Lesnar Returns, Rollins Stuns Roman Reigns Before SummerSlam | Sports

WWE RAW delivered another explosive episode ahead of SummerSlam! Brock Lesnar made a massive return with Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' contract signing ended in chaos, Chad Gable earned a championship opportunity, and several blockbuster rivalries reached a boiling point. Here's everything that happened on RAW.In this video:0:00 WWE RAW July 13, 2026 Highlights – Biggest Moments2:15 Brock Lesnar Returns With Paul Heyman5:40 Seth Rollins Stuns Roman Reigns During SummerSlam Contract Signing