Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola's SHOCKING Confession! 'No Men, No Women After Divorce' | Entertainment

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola's SHOCKING Confession! 'No Men, No Women After Divorce'
Television actress Akanksha Chamola has made a surprising revelation on Lock Upp 2. Speaking about her life after her divorce from Gaurav Khanna, she said she won't get into a relationship with either a man or a woman and now identifies as as*xual. Here's everything she revealed about her emotional journey.In this video:0:00 Akanksha Chamola's Shocking Lock Upp 2 Confession1:00 Opens Up About Gaurav Khanna Divorce & Relationships2:00 "No Men, No Women" Statement Sparks Debate
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