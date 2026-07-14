Wayanad Landslide: BJP Asks 'Where Are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?' | Kerala News | India

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Wayanad Landslide: BJP Asks 'Where Are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?'

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 14 2026, 05:15 PM IST
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Wayanad landslide: The political battle over the Wayanad landslide in Kerala has intensified after BJP leader Shazia Ilmi questioned the absence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the disaster-hit region.Calling the Gandhis "political tourists," Ilmi alleged they were missing during rescue and rehabilitation efforts and accused the Congress leadership of treating Wayanad as a vote bank. The remarks come as rescue operations continue in landslide-affected areas.Chapters00:00 - BJP attacks Gandhis over Wayanad landslide01:03 - Shazia Ilmi asks 'Where are the missing Gandhis?'02:01 - BJP Kerala MLA V Muraleedharan attacks Gandhi family02:45 - BJP's CR Kesavan slams Gandhis

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