FIFA World Cup 2026 Chaos: Why Travellers Slam Los Angeles Airport as 'Hell' | Football News

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Chaos: Why Travellers Slam Los Angeles Airport as 'Hell'

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 03 2026, 09:11 AM IST
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Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is under pressure ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as travellers continue to complain about confusing navigation, traffic congestion, and difficult airport access.With nearly 95,000 vehicles passing through LAX every day, the airport's famous horseshoe-shaped terminal loop has become a major bottleneck. Passengers arriving from around the world describe the experience as frustrating, with some saying they were left confused about where to go and how to reach their destinations.Experts warn that transportation challenges could become even more visible during the FIFA World Cup, when thousands of international visitors are expected to arrive in Los Angeles. While the new People Mover train aims to improve connectivity, concerns remain over public transit access and airport infrastructure.Watch this report to see why LAX is drawing criticism ahead of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

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