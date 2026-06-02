15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates IPL History, Wins ORANGE Cap! | Sports

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has stunned the cricket world by becoming the youngest-ever player to win the IPL Orange Cap. The Rajasthan Royals sensation dominated IPL 2026 with fearless batting, record-breaking performances, and multiple individual awards, announcing himself as Indian cricket’s next superstar.In this video:00:00 – 15-Year-Old Boy Creates Historic IPL Record01:05 – Youngest-Ever Orange Cap Winner 02:15 – Multiple Awards Crowned Vaibhav

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