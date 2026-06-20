USA vs Australia 2-0 Highlights: Hosts Surge Into Knockouts With Win Over Socceroos | FIFA World Cup

The United States are heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds after a dominant 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle.An early own goal from Cameron Burgess gave the hosts the perfect start before Alex Freeman doubled the advantage just before halftime, with VAR overturning an initial offside call. Despite a spirited second-half response from Australia led by Nestory Irankunda and Cristian Volpato, Mauricio Pochettino's side held firm to secure another clean sheet and book their place in the Round of 32.Watch all the key moments, goals, chances, VAR drama, and reactions from a memorable night at Lumen Field.

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