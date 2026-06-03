First Malayali at FIFA World Cup 2026! Kerala's Tahsin Mohammed Joins Qatar Squad | Football News

A historic moment for Kerala football! Tahsin Mohammed, a 19-year-old winger with roots in Thalassery, Kannur, has been named in Qatar's 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.Born and raised in Qatar, Tahsin's father hails from Thalassery while his mother is from Valapattanam in Kerala. His selection makes him the first footballer with Kerala roots to be included in a FIFA World Cup squad. If he takes the field during the tournament, he will become the first Malayali player ever to play in a FIFA World Cup match.The Al-Duhail SC winger has already made history by becoming the first player of Indian origin to feature in the Qatar Stars League at the age of 17. Now, he stands on the brink of an even bigger achievement as Qatar prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.In this video:00:00 - Kerala’s Tahsin Mohammed Makes History with FIFA World Cup Call-Up00:45 - Details of Tahsin’s Roots: Thalassery & Valapattanam Connections01:30 - Career Highlights: Al-Duhail SC, Qatar Stars League & World Cup Prospects

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