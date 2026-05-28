SRH vs RR Highlights: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blazing 97 Powers Rajasthan Royals into Qualifier 2
Rajasthan Royals crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in IPL 2026 Eliminator after a record-breaking batting show. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a fiery 97 off 29 balls as RR posted 243. SRH collapsed under pressure and got eliminated, ending their campaign in a high-voltage knockout clash.In this video: 0:00 - RR beat SRH by 47 runs in Eliminator0:35 - Sooryavanshi played a historic 97 off just 29 balls1:36 - Archer dismissed top SRH batters in powerplay3:00 - SRH were bowled out for 196 in 19.2 overs
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