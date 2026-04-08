Sporting CP vs Arsenal Highlights: Havertz’s Last-Gasp Goal STUNS Lisbon!
Arsenal snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over Sporting CP in a tense UEFA Champions League clash as Kai Havertz struck in stoppage time. David Raya’s heroics and late attacking push sealed a crucial away victory, giving Arsenal a big edge heading into the second leg in London.0:00 - Arsenal FC steal dramatic away win in Lisbon1:00 - Defensive battle dominates most of the match2:40 - Kai Havertz scores in stoppage time (90+1’)
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