Zaporizhzhia Under Pressure: Displacement and Survival in Ukraine War | World News

In Zaporizhzhia, thousands of civilians fleeing frontline مناطق continue to arrive at a transit centre seeking safety and support.Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, more than 3,000 displaced people have passed through the facility—many escaping constant shelling and destruction.Key highlights:- Civilians evacuated from frontline regions- Emergency aid and relocation support provided- Families dealing with trauma and uncertainty- Animal shelters caring for 400+ rescued animalsAid worker Yulia Kyrylenko says the goal is to provide immediate help and ensure people are not left alone in crisis.Meanwhile, volunteers like Oleksandra Zhulinska are caring for animals traumatised by the conflict—many rescued from active combat zones.Despite repeated strikes and ongoing challenges, both civilians and volunteers continue to show resilience in the face of war.0:00 - Over 3000 displaced people processed1:42 - Emergency support provided quicky2:32 - Animals suffer fear from explosions

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