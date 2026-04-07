Virat Kohli Stunned by Dhurandhar 2 – 'Never Seen Anything Like This!' | Entertainment

Indian Cricket star Virat Kohli was left speechless after watching Dhurandhar 2. He called it 'an experience like never before.' The icon praised director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh for delivering a powerful cinematic masterpiece that’s now creating massive buzz across fans and social media.0:00 – Virat Kohli Left Speechless by Dhurandhar 2 Showstopper!1:00 – Epic Endurance: “Didn’t Flinch for Nearly 4 Hours!”1:30 – Ranveer Takes Performance to a Whole New Level!

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