Donald Trump Calls Artemis Crew ‘Modern-Day Pioneers’ From Space | World News #Shorts

Donald Trump Calls Artemis Crew ‘Modern-Day Pioneers’ From Space
US President Donald Trump personally connected with astronauts aboard NASA’s Artemis mission as they circled the Moon. Praising their historic journey, he called them 'modern-day pioneers' and highlighted how the mission is paving the way for America’s return to the lunar surface.
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