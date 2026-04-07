Gaza’s Injured Children Fight to Walk Again | Inside Deir el-Balah Recovery Camp | War Stories

In war-ravaged Gaza, children are paying the highest price.At a humanitarian camp in Deir el-Balah, injured and traumatised children are receiving life-changing care through the Samir Project—an initiative offering physiotherapy, wound treatment, and psychological support in the middle of an ongoing crisis.With hospitals overwhelmed and medical access severely limited, this camp has become a lifeline for families struggling to help their children recover from devastating injuries caused by the war.From children relearning how to walk… to parents holding on to hope for treatment abroad—this is a powerful look inside Gaza’s fight to heal its youngest survivors.Featuring voices from:- Samir Project coordinator Raneen al-Qudra- Physiotherapist Maryam al-Khatib- A mother fighting for her child’s futureThis report sheds light on the human cost of conflict—and the resilience of those determined to rebuild.0:00 - Story of Recovery Camp in Gaza1:58 - Samir Project Coordinator Speaks Up2:58 - ...But the hope survives

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