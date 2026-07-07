Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Merino's 91st-Minute Goal Ends Ronaldo's World Cup Dream! | Footballe

Portugal vs Spain Highlights: Merino's 91st-Minute Goal Ends Ronaldo's World Cup Dream!
Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a dramatic 1-0 win over Portugal. Mikel Merino scored a stunning stoppage-time winner to break Cristiano Ronaldo's heart and end his final World Cup journey. The thrilling Iberian derby delivered late drama and unforgettable emotions.In this video:0:00 Spain Beat Portugal 1-0 | Ronaldo's World Cup Ends1:18 Ronaldo's Final World Cup Battle & Spain Dominate2:55 Merino's 91st-Minute Winner Sends Spain Through
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