South Africa vs Canada Highlights: Eustaquio’s Late Goal Miracle | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

South Africa vs Canada Highlights: Eustaquio’s Late Goal Miracle
Canada produced a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout victory as Stephen Eustaquio scored a stunning late winner against South Africa. The intense Round of 32 clash saw both teams battle hard, but Canada’s stoppage-time strike sealed a historic 1-0 win and sent them into the Round of 16.In this video:00:00 Canada Dominates Early But South Africa Holds Firm01:00 Ronwen Williams Produces Heroic Saves to Keep South Africa Alive02:00 Stephen Eustaquio Scores Dramatic Stoppage-Time Winner for Canada
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