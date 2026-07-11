WWE SmackDown Highlights: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Face Off, Shocking Return & More...

WWE SmackDown delivered another explosive night as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face ahead of their blockbuster SummerSlam clash. A shocking WWE return stunned the WWE Universe, Jacob Fatu turned on Solo Sikoa, Jade Cargill picked up a big win, and several rivalries intensified. Watch all the biggest moments, surprises and match highlights from WWE SmackDown.

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