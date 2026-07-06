Sheamus Leaving WWE? Major Contract Update Shocks Wrestling Fans
WWE veteran Sheamus is reportedly heading toward free agency after contract talks failed to reach an agreement. The former WWE Champion could soon part ways with the company, sparking huge speculation about his wrestling future. While WWE has not officially confirmed the reports, fans are eagerly awaiting the next big update.In this video:0:00 Major Update on Sheamus' WWE Future1:30 Contract Talks Reportedly Break Down2:00 What's Next for The Celtic Warrior?
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